Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#Jeffrey Epstein
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Tunisia slashes field ahead of presidential vote

Date created :

Fethi Belaid, AFP | A Tunisian policeman dressed in civilian clothing casts his vote in the municipal elections at a polling station for the police and military in the capital Tunis on April 29, 2018.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Tunisia's electoral commission said on Wednesday it had approved 26 candidates including two women for next month's presidential election and had rejected 71 other applicants.

ADVERTISING

The Sept. 15 vote follows the death at age 92 last month of Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the popular uprising of 2011. It will be the third free election in Tunisia since that uprising.

Tunisia was the spark for the Arab Spring revolts that toppled a number of authoritarian regimes around North Africa and the Middle East.

Among candidates approved for the presidential race are Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, former premier Mehdi Jomaa, the vice-president of the moderate Islamist party Ennahda, Abdel Fattah Mourou, and Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.

Former Tunisian president Moncef Marzouki and Nabil Karoui, businessman and owner of the private channel Nessma TV, will also join the race.

The two women candidates approved are former tourism minister Salma Loumi and Abir Moussi, a staunch supporter of veteran leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who was ousted in the 2011 uprising.

Tunisia’s president controls foreign and defence policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.

(REUTERS)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.