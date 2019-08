The other D-Day: 1944 Provence landings

Follow | Joanna COCKERELL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO By: Tom Burges WATSON

This week, France in Focus heads to the southern port city of Toulon, which is home to the French Navy's main base. It was here on August 15, 1944, that the Allied invasion of southern France began. We take a closer look at just what happened and explore the various efforts being made today, 75 years later, to ensure the memory of those events lives on.