Skip to main content
Live
#Hong Kong
#Jeffrey Epstein
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Gibraltar to release Iranian oil tanker: the Sun UK

Date created :

Jorge Guerrero, AFP file picture | Iranian supertanker Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar, on July 6, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The British territory of Gibraltar will on Thursday release an Iranian oil tanker seized by Royal Marines in the Mediterranean in July, the Sun newspaper reported, citing sources close to Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

ADVERTISING

Picardo would not apply to renew an order to detain Grace 1,the report said, adding that he is now satisfied that the oil tanker is no longer heading to Syria.

Britain had said the vessel was violating European sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a charge Iran denies.

"There is no reason to keep Grace 1 in Gibraltar a moment longer if we no longer believe it is in breach of sanctions against the Syrian regime," the newspaper quoted a source close to Picardo as saying.

(REUTERS)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.