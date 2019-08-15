Malaysian police say Franco-Irish teen died of starvation, stress

Quoirin family, AFP | Picture released by the Quoirin family on August 5, 2019 shows Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old Franco Irish teenager, who went missing from a Malaysian rainforest resort.

Malaysian authorities on Thursday said a Franco-Irish girl whose body was found near a jungle stream had died from internal bleeding probably due to prolonged hunger and stress.

The remains of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, were found on Tuesday, 10 days after she went missing from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital.

Police said an autopsy on Wednesday showed Quoirin had suffered intestinal damage, and there was no evidence that she had been sexually assaulted.

There was also no evidence "for the time being" to indicate she was a victim of kidnapping, police said.

France opens criminal probe

The Malaysian finding came days after the Paris prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation into the case.

French prosecutors regularly launch investigations on cases involving French citizens abroad. Nora's mother is from Belfast while her father is French.

The family's lawyer, Sankara N. Nair, told reporters he had called on Malaysian police to accept an offer by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to help investigate the circumstances of the girl's death.

Quoirin's naked body was found in a deep ravine, about 2.5 km (1.6 miles) from The Dusun resort, where she had disappeared a day after her family arrived for a holiday there on Aug. 3.

Her family feared a criminal connection to her disappearance, saying she had special needs and had never before left the family voluntarily, a British victims' group, the Lucie Blackman Trust, said in a statement issued on their behalf.



