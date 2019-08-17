France trounce Scotland in Rugby World Cup warm-up

Pascal Guyot, AFP | France full back Maxime Médard (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up test match between France and Scotland at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France, on August 17, 2019.

Veteran full-back Maxime Medard scored twice as France hammered Scotland 32-3 in their first Rugby World Cup warm-up Test.

Medard, 32, dotted down either side of the break for his first tries in more than three years.

The fixture was the first outing of the side since the appointment of former French captain Fabien Galthie as an advisor to head coach Jacques Brunel, before he takes over from the 65-year-old after the World Cup in Japan.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend chose to rest first-choice half-backs Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw and put his faith in Glasgow pair Adam Hastings and Ali Price for the match in Nice.

