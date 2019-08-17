Skip to main content
Live
#SUDAN
#Hong Kong
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

France trounce Scotland in Rugby World Cup warm-up

Date created : Latest update :

Pascal Guyot, AFP | France full back Maxime Médard (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up test match between France and Scotland at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France, on August 17, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Veteran full-back Maxime Medard scored twice as France hammered Scotland 32-3 in their first Rugby World Cup warm-up Test.

ADVERTISING

Medard, 32, dotted down either side of the break for his first tries in more than three years.

The fixture was the first outing of the side since the appointment of former French captain Fabien Galthie as an advisor to head coach Jacques Brunel, before he takes over from the 65-year-old after the World Cup in Japan.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend chose to rest first-choice half-backs Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw and put his faith in Glasgow pair Adam Hastings and Ali Price for the match in Nice.

(AFP)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.