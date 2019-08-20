LIVE: Italian PM Conte announces his resignation to senate

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation in the senate. During his speech he attacked League leader Matteo Salvini, accuing him of putting himself and his career before the country.

ADVERTISING Read more

Addressing parliament over the political turmoil unleashed by Salvini, Conte accused the League chief of seeking to cash in on his rising popularity in the polls and trigger early elections, putting planned reforms at risk.



"(Salvini) has shown that he is following his own interests and those of his party," Conte told a packed Senate, with a stony-faced Salvini sitting by his side. "His decisions pose serious risks for this country."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)