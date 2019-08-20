Skip to main content
Live
#italy
#HongKong
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

LIVE: Italian PM Conte announces his resignation to senate

Date created : Latest update :

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP | File photo taken Jan. 14, 2019, of Italy’s PM Giuseppe Conte (L) and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation in the senate. During his speech he attacked League leader Matteo Salvini, accuing him of putting himself and his career before the country.

ADVERTISING

Addressing parliament over the political turmoil unleashed by Salvini, Conte accused the League chief of seeking to cash in on his rising popularity in the polls and trigger early elections, putting planned reforms at risk.

"(Salvini) has shown that he is following his own interests and those of his party," Conte told a packed Senate, with a stony-faced Salvini sitting by his side. "His decisions pose serious risks for this country."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.