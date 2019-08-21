French winger Ribéry signs for Fiorentina on free transfer

Christophe Stache, AFP | French midfielder Franck Ribéry waves during a Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt, May 18 2019.

Franck Ribery joined Italian club Fiorentina on Wednesday, another big signing for a team under new American ownership.

ADVERTISING Read more

Fiorentina did not announce the length of Ribery's contract but Italian media reported that the 36-year-old Frenchman signed a two-year deal.

Ribery was a free agent after 12 seasons with Bayern Munich, which included a Champions League title in 2013.

Fiorentina earlier posted footage on its website of Ribery landing in Florence on a private jet to complete his signing.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who also joined Fiorentina in the offseason, posted a photo on Twitter of him and Ribery in the club colors.

Ribery will be presented at a news conference on Thursday. The Stadio Artemio Franchi will be open to fans "to give everyone the chance to welcome the new viola player."

Fiorentina was bought by cable television businessman Rocco Commisso in June after finishing 16th in Serie A last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Commisso, who also owns the New York Cosmos, reportedly paid about 160 million euros ($181 million).

Fiorentina won the last of its two Italian titles 50 years ago. Its most recent trophy was the Italian Cup 18 years ago.

(AP)