The Interview

Ahead of his meeting today with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sat down with FRANCE 24 to talk about some of the pressing issues confronting his newly-elected government. He affirms that the Iranian oil tanker detained for a month in Gibraltar and that has sparked a diplomatic row "is not headed for Greece".

In this interview, Premier Mitsotakis affirms that the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, which is at the centre of a diplomatic row between Iran and Washington, "is not headed for Greece", despite Refinitiv ship tracking data earlier reporting that the vessel was headed for Kalamata in Greece.

The prime minister also broaches his government plans for turning the page on Greece’s past economic woes by promoting investments, gaining support for a new agreement with Greece’s creditors after years of crippling austerity and tackling the ongoing issue of illegal immigration.

