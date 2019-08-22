Live: Macron and Johnson hold joint press conference before talks in Paris

Emmanuel Macron hosts UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for talks on Thursday in Paris, a day after the French president ruled out any further talks on Britain's divorce from the EU. Watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

A day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that a negotiated departure from the European Union may still be possible, Johnson visits Paris on Thursday for one of his toughest diplomatic meetings to date.

Macron has said Johnson's demand to renegotiate the divorce deal was not workable and warned Britain that it risked being subordinated by the United States if it crashed out of the European Union.

"It looks like it will be a much more sobering tone in Paris," said FRANCE 24's London correspondent Bénédicte Paviot. "What is being portrayed is that Merkel was the good cop and Macron will be the bad cop."

