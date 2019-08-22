Skip to main content
Syrian army opens corridor for people to leave rebel-held Idlib

Khalil Ashawi, Reuters | People walk past a damaged building in the city of Idlib, Syria May 25, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Syrian government forces have opened a corridor in the country's northwest for people who want to cross out of insurgent territory to army lines, state news agency SANA said on Thursday.

Damascus "announces the opening of a humanitarian corridor in the (town) of Soran," it said citing a foreign ministry source.

It said the corridor would allow civilians to leave the southern part of Idlib province and the north of Hama, where the army has advanced against rebels with fierce air and ground attacks.

(REUTERS)

