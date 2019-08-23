Macron hosts Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif for talks on nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday as major world powers seek to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal signed with Tehran despite Washington's unilateral withdrawal.

ADVERTISING Read more

Zarif said Thursday that Iran was prepared to work on French proposals to salvage the nuclear deal but added that Iran would not tolerate US interference in the Gulf.

An Iranian oil tanker detained for a month in Gibraltar sparked a diplomatic row between Britain and Iran. Gibralter subsequently rejected a US demand for the seizure of the tanker on the grounds that it had links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which Washington has designated a terrorist organisation.

The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, set sail on Sunday, ostensibly for Greece. But in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the tanker was not heading to his country.

“We have not received a request for it to dock in a Greek port," Mitsotakis said.

Iran seized a British oil tanker in July in the Strait of Hormuz, the main waterway linking oil producers in the Middle East to markets around the world.

>> Greek prime minister on FRANCE 24: Iranian oil tanker 'not headed for Greece'

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)