Week in Review: G7 meets in Biarritz and France relaunches reform efforts as the Amazon burns

Uncontrollable wildfires in the Amazon stole the headlines this week amid growing alarm that the damage could be irreversible. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron welcomed world leaders ahead of a G7 meeting in the French resort of Biarritz.

ARTICLES

The Amazon is burning – and Brazilians are blaming Bolsonaro

The Amazon is the “lungs of the world” – and it’s going up in smoke. There has been an 83% increase in forest fires since early 2019, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research. Many blame the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Biarritz residents and business owners uneasy over G7 lockdown

As Biarritz prepares to host the G7 summit this weekend, residents and business owners worry that the “unprecedented” security measures could put a damper on the French seaside resort town’s economy.

US commemorates 400 years since the birth of slavery in August 1619

In August 1619, an English ship landed on the shores of Virginia with some 20 African captives aboard. Four hundred years later, the date is being commemorated as the beginning of the age of slavery in North America.

French government reconvenes with unpopular reforms on agenda

France's Council of Ministers reconvened this week for "la rentrée", France's official return to work after the summer break. Charged with moving ahead with a host of unpopular reforms, the government is looking to avoid some of the controversies of the past.

‘The future of the UK is in Europe,’ Macron says ahead of Brexit talks with Boris Johnson

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Boris Johnson for Brexit talks Thursday, with Macron saying ahead of the meeting he hopes the British prime minister will offer some "clarification" on his plans for an orderly exit from the bloc.

Greek Prime Minister on FRANCE 24: Iranian oil tanker 'not headed for Greece'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sat down with FRANCE 24 ahead of his meeting Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Mitsotakis talked about some of the pressing issues confronting his newly elected government and affirmed that the Iranian oil tanker detained for a month in Gibraltar sparking a diplomatic row was "not headed for Greece".

VIDEOS

Amazon going up in smoke

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his government lacks the resources to fight the raging wildfires spreading through the Amazon rainforest after satellite images showed a record number of fires this year.

Plastic snow is falling in the Arctic

Plastic pollution has reached one of the most remote places on Earth: the Arctic. That is according to two separate studies released last week that found tiny plastic particles, known as microplastics, in Arctic snowfall and frozen within the sea ice.

French company ‘treats us like slaves’, say striking migrant workers

Around 40 undocumented migrant workers, hired to work for the courier delivery firm Chronopost, have been on strike outside the company’s facility in Alfortville in the Paris suburbs. They say their working conditions are unacceptable and that the French company is taking advantage of their status to, in the words of one worker, “treat us like slaves”.