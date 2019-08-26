G7 leaders agree to provide €20 million to fight Amazon fires

François Mori/Pool via Reuters | French President Emmanuel Macron and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera attend a joint press conference during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on August 26, 2019.

The G7 countries have agreed to release 20 million euros ($22 million) for the Amazon, most of which will be used to send fire-fighting aircraft, a source in the French presidency said.

ADVERTISING Read more

The club -- comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- has also agreed to support a medium-term reforestation plan which will be unveiled at the United Nations in September, a presidential aide said.

The announcement came from French President Emmanuel Macron, the host of this year's meeting of G7 leaders, and the Chilean President Sebastián Piñera. Macron said that the Amazon represents the "lungs" of the planet and that leaders were studying the possibility of similar support in Africa, also suffering from fires in its rainforests.

Macron said the US supported the initiative, although he acknowledged that US President Donald Trump had skipped Monday's working session on the environment.

Satellites have recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year with more than half of those coming this month alone. Experts say most of the fires are set by farmers or ranchers clearing existing farmland.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)