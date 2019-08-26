Skip to main content
Israel: Why some ageing Holocaust survivors are living in poverty

Issued on:

By: Cécile GALLUCCIO | Antoine MARIOTTI | Irris MAKLER

Around 200,000 Holocaust survivors live in Israel today. But although the government often highlights their suffering, 25% of them are living below the poverty line. Raya Rozensweig is one of them. Born in Poland, she was imprisoned as a child in the Lodz ghetto, before losing her parents and her brother. Rozensweig arrived in Israel in 1957 and had to wait decades to receive financial aid. Our correspondents went to meet her.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

