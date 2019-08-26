Israeli air strikes hit Palestinian military position in Lebanon a day after Beirut drone crash

Jack Guez, AFP | An Israeli Air Force Mk 84 Bomb Spice 2000 by Rafael is present to the journalists at the Tel Nof Air Force base, south of Tel Aviv, 08 October 2007.

Israeli air strikes hit a military position belonging to a Palestinian group in Lebanon, near the Syrian border, early on Monday, Lebanon's An-Nahar news said.

The position belonged to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, the newspaper said.

The strikes came a day after two drones, which the Lebanese army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group said were Israeli, crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, with one exploding.

"Three Israeli air strikes target the Lebanese-Syria border east of Zahle," An-Nahar said.

An official from the Palestinian position in the Lebanese town of Qusaya said three air strikes hit it, causing only material damage. An-Nahar said anti-aircraft fire was launched from the position.

"MK planes (drones) targeted one of our sites with three small rockets. There were no casualties, only material damage," Abu Muhammad told An-Nahar.

An Israeli military spokeswoman told Reuters: "We do not comment on foreign reports."

The Lebanese army was not immediately available for comment.

(REUTERS)