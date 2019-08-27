Meeting migrant children in Togo who dream of a better life

By: FRANCE 2 | Emerald MAXWELL

In the West African country of Togo, like in all the major cities of the region, children can be found sleeping rough on the streets. Left to fend for themselves, these youngsters are in fact young migrants who have often left their family and have travelled alone, on foot, to neighbouring countries to find work. Some already dream of starting a better life in Europe. Our France 2 colleagues report from Togo, with FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell.