Carbon tax, but a new pipeline: Is Canada contradicting itself on climate change?

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez

With less than two months to go before Canada's federal elections, the two main candidates - Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative contender Andrew Scheer - are running neck-and-neck in the polls. Climate change has emerged as a key issue for Canadian voters and this summer, Trudeau declared a "climate emergency". But he has also approved the expansion of a controversial oil pipeline in the west of the country. Our correspondents report.