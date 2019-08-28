The Interview

Skip to main content
Taliban 'must accept the Afghanistan of 2019', says Afghan ambassador to US

Issued on:

By: Mathieu MABIN

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan's ambassador in Washington, discussed the ongoing peace talks between the US and the Taliban. Rahmani, who is Afghanistan's first female envoy, also shared her thoughts on the status of women in her country, something she called "a matter of national security". She said the Taliban must accept present-day Afghanistan, which "lives with different values and in a democratic environment".

