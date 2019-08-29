Skip to main content
Colombia's ex-FARC leaders threaten to take up arms again

Issued on:

Raul Arboleda, AFP | Colombian soldiers on April 14, 2018 as they wait to take part in a military operation against renegade Colombian rebels who kidnapped and killed two Ecuadorean journalists and their driver.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Former members of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels who refused to demobilize under a 2016 peace deal said in a video posted overnight they will launch a new offensive because of failure to implement the accord.

Two former commanders from the group - known by their aliases Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich - appear in the video announcing the “new era of struggle to awake consciousness”.

(REUTERS)

