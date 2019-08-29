Colombia's ex-FARC leaders threaten to take up arms again

Raul Arboleda, AFP | Colombian soldiers on April 14, 2018 as they wait to take part in a military operation against renegade Colombian rebels who kidnapped and killed two Ecuadorean journalists and their driver.

Former members of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels who refused to demobilize under a 2016 peace deal said in a video posted overnight they will launch a new offensive because of failure to implement the accord.