Ahead of Russia's local elections, a summer of repression
In Russia, local elections are set to take place on September 8, but most opposition candidates have been barred from running. As a result, large and peaceful demonstrations took place this summer in Moscow to demand free elections. Thousands of people were arrested, sometimes amid police brutality, and some were placed in preventive detention for taking part in "mass disorders". Our correspondent reports.
