Inside the Americas

In the United States, dozens of alleged victims of the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein have this week been telling their stories at a hearing in New York. They say they were sexually abused as part of a sex-trafficking ring orchestrated by Epstein, who killed himself in prison in early August. Although Epstein will never stand trial, the judge called for the hearing to go ahead in order to allow the victims to tell their stories.

ADVERTISING

Meanwhile, as massive wildfires in the Amazon continue to burn, the Brazilian government plants seeds of doubt over its acceptance of foreign aid to help fight the blaze. A diplomatic row over the situation has escalated between President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron. We take a closer look.

Finally, summer camps have long been a standard feature of growing up in the United States. Traditionally, it was a way to get away from home and learn new skills, practice music or improve performance in sports. But in 2019, it's perhaps not surprising that there are now summer camps which offer the chance to learn how to become a YouTube star.