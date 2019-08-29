Week in Review: The liberation of Paris, Bolsonaro takes on the Macrons and Russia's repressive summer

A diplomatic spat between French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro stole headlines this week as Paris marked 75 years since its liberation from the Nazis and FRANCE 24 spoke to Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Paris court rules against one family’s request for restitution of art seized during WWII

When Claire Touchard entered the Paris courthouse on Thursday, she was hoping the judges would rule in her favour and force the state to return three paintings that belonged to her grandfather, art collector René Gimpel, before World War II.

A tale of two alphas: Trump, Macron and the rocky road to rapprochement

If young Macron was the smart kid, Trump was the school bully (he once boasted he gave a teacher a black eye). Not much has changed; relations between the two leaders have been a study in brains v. brawn, on display again at the G7 summit.

Macron pushes for summit between US, Iranian presidents in G7 speech

Speaking at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, French President Emmanuel Macron pushed for a meeting between the US and Iranian presidents within the next few weeks.

Of Backstops, Brextremists and BOBs: A glossary of Brexit terms

A contraction of British exit, "Brexit" has spawned a baffling array of words and acronyms commonly used when discussing the UK’s tortuous departure from the European Union. Here are some of the key terms and phrases.

Macron calls out Bolsonaro's 'extraordinarily rude' insults against wife Brigitte

French President Emmanuel Macron hit back against the "extraordinarily rude" comments made about his wife Brigitte by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters on social media.

Brazil rejects $20 million in G7 aid for Amazon, demands apology from Macron

Brazil on Monday rejected $20 million in aid offered by G7 countries to fight fires in the Amazon, with President Jair Bolsonaro saying Brazil will only accept the offer if French President Emmanuel Macron retracts comments Bolsonaro found offensive.

#DesculpaBrigitte: Brazilians apologise for Bolsonaro's remarks about French first lady

Brazilians took to social media on Tuesday to apologise for their president, Jair Bolsonaro, after he insulted the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he has an ongoing diplomatic spat.

FOCUS

Ahead of Russia's local elections, a summer of repression

Local elections are set to take place on September 8 in Russia, but most opposition candidates have been barred from running. As a result, large and peaceful demonstrations took place this summer in Moscow to demand free elections. Thousands of people were arrested, sometimes amid police brutality, and some were placed in preventive detention for taking part in "mass disorders".

Israel: Why some ageing Holocaust survivors are living in poverty

Around 200,000 Holocaust survivors live in Israel today, but 25% of them are living below the poverty line. Raya Rozensweig is one of these people. Born in Poland, she was imprisoned as a child in the Lodz ghetto before losing her parents and her brother. Rozensweig arrived in Israel in 1957 but had to wait decades for financial aid.

New museum brings the liberation of Paris out of the shadows

On the 75th anniversary of Paris’s liberation from Nazi occupation, a new museum is opening its doors in the French capital, hoping to bring that experience to life for a new generation.

ENCORE

The Cure, Eels and more: Highlights from France's Rock en Seine festival

Wrapping up France's summer festival season, Rock en Seine took place at the weekend in Saint-Cloud just outside Paris. Drenched in sun and with a mix of artists ranging from rock legends The Cure to hip-hop sensation Alpha Wann and electronic wizard Aphex Twin, the event also offered punters an excellent choice in emerging artists. FRANCE 24 brings you the highlights and chats to E from the experimental rock group Eels about tour bus pranks and much more.

'May You Live in Interesting Times': A world of art comes to Venice

Venice's 58th Art Biennale has brought together the work of artists from around the world to explore social, political, environmental and philosophical questions using a wide range of media. We take a look at Sun Yuan and Peng Yu's "Can't Help Myself" and Laure Prouvost's "Deep See Blue Surrounding You". La Serenissima is also the host of La Mostra, the 76th International Film Festival, where the screening of Roman Polanski’s latest film is stirring up controversy.

THE INTERVIEW

'We're already at war economically,' Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif tells FRANCE 24

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran’s decision to ramp up its nuclear programme could be quickly reversed if the US could be persuaded to end its "economic war" on the country.

Taliban 'must accept the Afghanistan of 2019', says Afghan ambassador to US

Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan's ambassador in Washington, discussed the ongoing peace talks between the US and the Taliban. Rahmani, who is Afghanistan's first female envoy, also shared her thoughts on the status of women in her country, something she called "a matter of national security". She said the Taliban must accept present-day Afghanistan, which "lives with different values and in a democratic environment".

THE 51%

Mum's not the word: Why childless women are stigmatised

In the UK, an estimated one in five women entering their 40s are childless while in Germany, 22 percent of women are also reaching their early 40s without children and in France, a growing number of women are also choosing not to be mothers.

PEOPLE AND PROFIT

Why are French bosses feeling so positive?

The German economy is shrinking, Brexit is looming and the US-China trade war shows no sign of resolution, but French bosses say they're optimistic and plan to continue creating jobs. In this special programme from the annual gathering of the French business lobby group Medef, we speak to entrepreneurs about hiring, pension reforms and fears of a recession.

TECH24

Future food: Serving up meat grown in the lab

From 3D-printed ingredients to genetically modified cells, in this edition, we explore what new solutions scientists are developing to produce the food of the future in a sustainable manner. And in Test 24, we try Melomind, a headset that will help you hack your own brain to induce relaxation and a stress-free state at work and elsewhere.

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Hip-hop in Saudi Arabia: Radio host Big Hass supports local talents

Hassane Dennaoui, also known as "Big Hass", is the 39-year-old host of Saudi Arabia's only hip-hop radio programme. Today he is at the helm of a YouTube show called "Buckle Up", a colourful array of interviews inside a car with local and regional talents. He tells us more about how he manages to get around restrictions in the ultraconservative kingdom and how he uses his platform to spread autism awareness.