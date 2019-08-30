Ending domestic violence: The unseen epidemic that kills a French woman every three days

Gaëlle ESSOO | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille PAUVAREL By: Annette Young

A woman is killed every three days in France by either her partner or former partner. The French government is now working with NGOs and advocacy groups to seek new ways to address the problem. We talk to German criminologist Joachim Kersten from the NGO Improdova, a European-wide project designed to improve front-line responses to domestic violence.