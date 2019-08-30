Skip to main content
Ending domestic violence: The unseen epidemic that kills a French woman every three days

By: Annette Young Follow | Gaëlle ESSOO | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille PAUVAREL

A woman is killed every three days in France by either her partner or former partner. The French government is now working with NGOs and advocacy groups to seek new ways to address the problem. We talk to German criminologist Joachim Kersten from the NGO Improdova, a European-wide project designed to improve front-line responses to domestic violence.

We also meet the parents of Julie Douib, a young mother killed in Corsica in March. We also take a look at how Spain is using a novel approach to tackle the issue.

