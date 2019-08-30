Skip to main content
Live
#HongKong
#Brazil
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

US communities struggle against opioid epidemic

Issued on: Modified:

By: Fanny ALLARD | Sonia DRIDI | Patrick LOVETT

A US Federal judge has just ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay the state of Oklahoma a $572 million fine for its role in the opioid crisis ravaging the United States. The pharmaceutical company, blamed for using deceptive marketing strategies, has appealed the ruling. In the meantime, entire communities throughout the country are struggling with the human cost of addiction to both legal and illegal opioids. Our team reports from West Virginia.

ADVERTISING

>> Watch our Reporters show: Inside the deadly US opioid crisis

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.