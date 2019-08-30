US communities struggle against opioid epidemic

By: Fanny ALLARD | Sonia DRIDI | Patrick LOVETT

A US Federal judge has just ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay the state of Oklahoma a $572 million fine for its role in the opioid crisis ravaging the United States. The pharmaceutical company, blamed for using deceptive marketing strategies, has appealed the ruling. In the meantime, entire communities throughout the country are struggling with the human cost of addiction to both legal and illegal opioids. Our team reports from West Virginia.