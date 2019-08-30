Is French healthcare the best in the world?

When it comes to healthcare, the French are very proud of their system. It's high quality, accessible and affordable. France's "système de santé" ranks among the best in the world. Despite this enthusiasm, it's far from perfect and critics say the system is hemorrhaging money. So who pays for it? And what's its long-term prognosis? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot check up on French healthcare.