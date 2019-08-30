Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#italy
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
French connections

Is French healthcare the best in the world?

Issued on: Modified:

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Genie GODULA Follow

When it comes to healthcare, the French are very proud of their system. It's high quality, accessible and affordable. France's "système de santé" ranks among the best in the world. Despite this enthusiasm, it's far from perfect and critics say the system is hemorrhaging money. So who pays for it? And what's its long-term prognosis? In this episode of French Connections Plus, Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot check up on French healthcare.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.