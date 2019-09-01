Skip to main content
Live
#Lebanon
#HongKong
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Special edition: Tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah

Issued on: Modified:

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Tensions flared Sunday between Israel and Lebanon after anti-tank missiles launched by Hezbollah struck territory in Israel from southern Lebanon, following a week of ongoing tensions between the countries.

ADVERTISING

Israel said it returned fire Sunday after anti-tank missiles from Lebanon hit targets inside its territory, raising fears of a serious escalation with Hezbollah after a week of rising tensions.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri has urged the United States and France to intervene, contacting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser to do so.

The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has also urged "maximum restraint."

Click on the live player above to watch our coverage.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.