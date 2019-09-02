Burkina Faso jails two generals over failed 2015 coup

Ahmed Ouoba, AFP | Burkina Faso's former foreign minister, Djibril Bassole (R), sits next to former head of presidential security General Gilbert Diendere at the opening of the trial of the former president and members of his government on April 27, 2017.

A military court in Burkina Faso on Monday convicted on charges of masterminding a failed coup in 2015. General Gilbert Diendere was handed a 20-year prison term while General Djibrill Bassole, accused of treason, was jailed for 10 years.

General Gilbert Diendere was convicted on charges of murder and harming state security and handed a 20-year prison term, while General Djibrill Bassole, accused of treason, was ordered jailed for 10 years.

The coup, carried out by troops loyal to ousted president Blaise Compaore, was thwarted by public protest but at the cost of 14 lives.

