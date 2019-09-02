France's rugby World Cup squad chosen, includes Picamoles
Number eight Louis Picamoles was included in France's 31-man squad for the rugby World Cup on Monday for his last participation in the sport's extravaganza.
The 33-year-old, who is expected to quit international rugby after the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament in Japan, will take part in his third World Cup after coach Jacques Brunel preferred him to Francois Cros.
The list was drawn from a preliminary squad of 37, with Felix Lambey and Romain Taofifenua notable omissions.
France head coach Jacques Brunel had originally named the Lyon second-row and the La Rochelle front-rower in his 31-man group to prepare for the tournament during the summer but replaced them with Toulouse's Cyril Baille and Toulon's Charles Ollivon.
The 65-year-old had dropped the experienced pair of Morgan Parra and Mathieu Bastareaud in June.
Instead he handed debuts to Fiji-born Alivereti Raka, Peato Mauvaka and Emerick Setiano during warm-up fixtures against Scotland and Italy.
Les Bleus start their campaign against Argentina before facing the US, Tonga and England in their pool.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)