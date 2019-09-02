The Interview

Skip to main content
Chief Raoni Metuktire: 'We need the support of everybody' to save the Amazon

Issued on:

By: Fanny LOTHAIRE

Amid global concern over the fires in the Amazon rainforest, FRANCE 24 spoke to Chief Raoni Metuktire, indigenous leader of the Kayapo people. "We need the support of everybody" to save the Amazon, he told FRANCE 24’s Fanny Lothaire. "Financial aid should be consistent. Amazonia is the only solution to guarantee the air we're breathing," the 89-year-old indigenous chief added. Chief Raoni also hit out at Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, saying he "shouldn't be president anymore".

