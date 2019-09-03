Fighting domestic violence: The Spanish example

When it comes to tackling domestic violence, Spain is setting a good example. Over the past 15 years, the number of femicides has been halved in the country, thanks to wide-ranging efforts by the Spanish authorities. These include specialist courts with judges trained in violence against women, plus measures to protect victims and €200 million on the table. Our Madrid correspondents Mélina Huet, Maxime Rousseau and Sarah Morris report.