Perspective

Fighting domestic violence: 'The French should tackle toxic masculinity'

By: Nadia MASSIH

Last year, one woman in France was killed by her partner every three days. It's a depressing statistic that the country is set to match or surpass this year. The government is launching a major three-month conference on gender-based violence with the aim of bringing the numbers down. So what strategies should the government employ? What works? And why isn't more money being coughed up? We ask Natacha Henry, a gender-based violence expert and the author of "To hit is not to love".