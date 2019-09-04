Breaking down India's wall of silence on sexual violence

By: Alban ALVAREZ | Philomène REMY | Thomas DENIS | Clara LECOMTE

In October 2018, one year after shockwaves rippled through the US where a litany of high profile cases of abuse and harassment were exposed, the #MeToo movement arrived in India. Dozens of actors, politicians and journalists were accused of sexual harassment. While the movement has had an impact in India's largest cities, the notions of consent and sexual harassment remain alien concepts in many rural areas. Our correspondents report.