Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#HongKong
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

LIVE: Johnson seeks elections as MPs try to block no-deal Brexit

Issued on:

PRU, AFP | A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing towards the opposition.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to call a snap election on Wednesday, while opposition and rebel MPs will attempt to pass legislation to block a no-deal outcome.

Advertising

An alliance of opposition MPs backed by 21 rebels from Johnson's Conservative Party defeated the government on Tuesday on a motion allowing them to try to pass a law which would force a three-month extension to Britain's EU exit date.

Johnson cast the rebellion as an attempt to surrender to the EU, vowed never to delay Brexit beyond October 31 and said the country needed an early election on October 15. The government has scheduled a vote on an election after about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

MPs will also begin voting on legislation that would block a no-deal on Wednesday, forcing Johnson to request a delay to Brexit until the UK and EU can agree on a deal.

Follow FRANCE 24's blog below for live coverage.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.