LIVE: Johnson seeks elections as MPs try to block no-deal Brexit

PRU, AFP | A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing towards the opposition.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to call a snap election on Wednesday, while opposition and rebel MPs will attempt to pass legislation to block a no-deal outcome.

Advertising Read more

An alliance of opposition MPs backed by 21 rebels from Johnson's Conservative Party defeated the government on Tuesday on a motion allowing them to try to pass a law which would force a three-month extension to Britain's EU exit date.

Johnson cast the rebellion as an attempt to surrender to the EU, vowed never to delay Brexit beyond October 31 and said the country needed an early election on October 15. The government has scheduled a vote on an election after about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

MPs will also begin voting on legislation that would block a no-deal on Wednesday, forcing Johnson to request a delay to Brexit until the UK and EU can agree on a deal.

Follow FRANCE 24's blog below for live coverage.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)