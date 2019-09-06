Week in Review: France tackles femicide, gay conversion 'therapy' and 'loonies' on Mont Blanc

A major conference launched this week to tackle femicide, just days after France registered the 101st death this year of a woman at the hands of a partner or ex-partner. Also, one French mayor has had it with inconsiderate tourists.

Advertising Read more

ARTICLES

French government convenes femicide conference – but critics say it’s 'meaningless'

Amid more than 100 instances of femicide in France since the start of 2019, the Macron government has convened a conference on domestic violence. But critics say the government needs to do much more.

Behind the statistics: The trauma of losing a loved one to femicide

France has launched a three-month conference on domestic abuse amid mounting concerns over high femicide figures. FRANCE 24 met the families of some of the victims behind the statistics.

France's parliament takes aim at 'conversion therapy'

France’s National Assembly (lower house) began hearings this week on a draft law that would prohibit any practice aimed at “curing” homosexuality. The two MPs behind the project hope to submit a final bill by early 2020.

French city of Dunkirk tests out free transport – and it works

The city of Dunkirk in northern France launched a revamped bus system last year with a twist – it’s completely free. A new study shows that the programme is not only revitalising the city centre but also helping the environment.

VIDEOS

France’s femicide problem: 100 deaths and counting

At least 100 women have been killed in France so far this year by a partner or ex-partner, according to figures released last week. Campaign groups are demanding the government do more to tackle the growing problem.

Bananas and an accent: uproar over racist theme park ride in France

French theme park Nigloland is at the centre of a storm of online fury over a "racist" animatronics display on its Africa Cruise.

TV SHOWS ONLINE

FOCUS

Fighting domestic violence: Following the Spanish example

When it comes to tackling domestic violence, Spain is setting a good example. Over the past 15 years, the number of femicides has been halved in the country, thanks to wide-ranging efforts by the Spanish authorities. These include specialist courts with judges trained in violence against women, plus measures to protect victims and €200 million on the table.

ENCORE!

Cantopop star turns political activist: Denise Ho joins protests in Hong Kong

She rose to fame as a pop star in her native Hong Kong, but Denise Ho's involvement in pro-democracy movements and LGBTQ+ rights has seen her music banned in China. Now she's back on the streets of Hong Kong, lending her voice to the protests fighting to safeguard civil liberties.

THE INTERVIEW

Chief Raoni Metuktire: 'We need the support of everybody' to save the Amazon

Amid global concern over the raging fires in the Amazon rainforest, FRANCE 24 spoke to Chief Raoni Metuktire, indigenous leader of the Kayapo people. "Amazonia is the only solution to guarantee the air we're breathing," the 89-year-old indigenous chief said.

YOU ARE HERE

A natural wonder: France's white cliffs of Étretat

Located in the Northern French region of Normandy, Étretat is a natural wonder that has seduced the Impressionists and continues to inspire today’s painters. Whether they're seen from above or below, its white chalk cliffs dazzle residents and visitors alike.

THE 51%

Ending domestic violence: The unseen epidemic that kills a French woman every three days

The French government is working with NGOs and advocacy groups to seek new ways to address domestic violence. We talk to German criminologist Joachim Kersten from the NGO Improdova, a European-wide project designed to improve front-line responses.

PERSPECTIVE

'The French should tackle toxic masculinity'

Last year, a woman in France was killed by her partner or ex-partner every three days: It's a depressing statistic that the country is set to match or surpass this year. The government is launching a major three-month conference on gender-based violence with the aim of bringing the numbers down. So what strategies should the government employ?

IN THE PRESS

'Loonies': French mayor rails against British tourist who left rowing machine on Mont Blanc

The mayor of Chamonix in the French Alps has written an open letter to Emmanuel Macron, urging the French president to take action against the "loonies" climbing Mont Blanc after a series of unfortunate incidents.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Is French healthcare the best in the world?

The French are very proud of their healthcare, which is high quality, accessible and affordable. In fact, France's système de santé ranks among the best in the world. But despite the enthusiasm, it's far from perfect and critics say it is hemorrhaging money. So who pays for it? And what is its long-term prognosis?

REPORTERS

Hong Kong: A summer of discontent

Our reporters have been following the wave of protests gripping Hong Kong for the past four months. This unprecedented movement is set to last and is deeply dividing society between those who aspire to more democracy and those who remain loyal to Beijing.

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Photographer Sebastian Meyer on looking at Kurdish life through the lens

Sebastian Meyer is a veteran photojournalist who has been covering Iraqi Kurdistan since 2008. At the heart of his coverage are the untold stories of a politically and culturally troubled region with an ambiguous identity.