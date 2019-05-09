The Debate

European election debate: MEPs answer your questions

To mark Europe Day and ahead of the European elections, FRANCE 24 and Deutsche Welle present a special debate. We hear from Ana Gomes, Portuguese MEP from the Socialists & Democrats Group; Petra De Sutter, Belgian lead candidate for the Groen Party for the Greens Group; Sandro Gozi, Italian candidate for the "Renaissance" list for the Liberals Group; Adina-Ioana Valean, Romanian MEP from the European People’s Party; and Gunnar Beck, German candidate for the AfD party, for the EFDD Group.