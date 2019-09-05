Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#HongKong
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

Highlights from the 76th Venice International Film Festival

Issued on: Modified:

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR Follow | Emma JONES

We check in with film critic Emma Jones, who's been popping into the premières at the Mostra, starting with the festival opener "The Truth" from Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. She flags up Nate Parker's latest release "American Skin" as one to watch out for, and we discuss the crop of Netflix-funded productions, including the Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver-fronted "Marriage Story" and Steven Soderbergh's latest film, "The Laundromat".

Advertising

Starring Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas, "The Laundromat" is inspired by the money-laundering scandal of the Panama Papers.

We also discuss "The Painted Bird", a harrowing feature that has plenty of critics talking. The film is a black-and-white take on the horrors of war-torn Eastern Europe and has been tipped by some to take home the festival’s top prize.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.