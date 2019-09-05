We check in with film critic Emma Jones, who's been popping into the premières at the Mostra, starting with the festival opener "The Truth" from Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. She flags up Nate Parker's latest release "American Skin" as one to watch out for, and we discuss the crop of Netflix-funded productions, including the Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver-fronted "Marriage Story" and Steven Soderbergh's latest film, "The Laundromat".

Advertising

Starring Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas, "The Laundromat" is inspired by the money-laundering scandal of the Panama Papers.

We also discuss "The Painted Bird", a harrowing feature that has plenty of critics talking. The film is a black-and-white take on the horrors of war-torn Eastern Europe and has been tipped by some to take home the festival’s top prize.