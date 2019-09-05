In the line of fire: Afghan police bear brunt of attacks on security forces

By: Sonia GHEZALI | Margaux BENN

War has been ravaging Afghanistan for over four decades. The Taliban – ousted by a US-led military coalition in 2001 – are holding peace talks with the United States and could soon return to power. In the meantime, violence has reached new heights in recent months, with attacks carried out by both the Taliban and the Islamic State group. Lacking training and poorly paid, Afghan police officers are paying the highest price, with 30 to 40 of them killed every day. Our correspondents report.