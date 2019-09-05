Inside the Americas

In the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian has left more than half of the main island under water. Dorian was the worst hurricane the Bahamas has ever seen, and officials there are just beginning to measure the scale of the damage. We take a closer look at the situation.

Meanwhile, in the United States, many high-school students angry about gun violence are taking a stand. As mass shootings continue, these young people are saying they want pictures of their bullet-ridden bodies to be published if they're shot dead. By doing so, they hope to change attitudes towards gun control - a long-running, controversial issue in America, where many believe gun ownership is a right.

And in southwestern Colombia, a local politician and five other people were killed in an attack the government says was likely committed by FARC rebels. The Colombian defence ministry has offered an almost $44,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of those suspected of carrying out the killings.