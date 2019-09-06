Analysis: Burkina Faso's volatile north suffers peak in jihadist militancy

An affiliate of al Qaeda’s North African branch has claimed an attack on Burkina Faso's military and threatened the country with further attacks. FRANCE 24’s expert on jihadist networks discusses the threat weighing on the landlocked African nation.

Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), an affiliate of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), has claimed Thursday’s attack on an army patrol in the northern Soum province, warning that more attacks will follow. Despite considerable efforts by regional powers and European countries to help stem the jihadist insurgency, the situation is worsening in northern Burkina Faso and the entire border region with Mali and Niger. FRANCE 24’s Wassim Nasr takes a closer look.

