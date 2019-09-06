Skip to main content
Live
#Edward Snowden
#Pope Francis
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
France in focus

French castle of Chambord celebrates five eventful centuries

Issued on:

By: Nadia CHARBIT | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO | Laura WELFRINGER

This week, we're in the Loire Valley, in the grounds of the region's most recognisable castles: Chambord, where construction began five centuries ago. This Renaissance masterpiece was conceived as a hunting lodge for King Francis I, who used it as a potent example of his power and prestige. Never to be completed, the edifice was altered repeatedly during its construction, then later looted and abandoned, before being restored to become the tourist magnet it is today. We tell you more.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.