Deauville, Day 1: Pierce Brosnan on the red carpet as Woody Allen premieres 'A Rainy Day in New York'

FRANCE 24

Pierce Brosnan was among the stars to walk the red carpet as the 45th Deauville American Film Festival got under way Friday, while fans of Woody Allen finally got a chance to see his latest film, “A Rainy Day in New York”, at its premiere.