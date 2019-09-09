Cuban doctors' departure from Brazil creates healthcare void

By: Fanny LOTHAIRE | Laura DAMASE | Tim VICKERY | Ayla PASSADORI

In late 2018, following anti-Cuban comments by far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Cuba withdrew its 8,517 doctors working in Brazil under the "More Doctors" programme. Set up in 2013 under Dilma Rousseff, the project had been deployed in the country's poor and remote regions. Today, Brazilian patients who had benefitted from the programme are struggling to see a doctor. Our correspondents report.