House of Commons Speaker to step down by October 31

REUTERS file photo | John Bercow has angered the Conservative government by allowing lawmakers to seize control of parliament's agenda on Brexit.

The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said on Monday he would step down by the end of October, just hours before the start of a month-long suspension of parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Advertising Read more

Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour of an early election later on Monday and would in any case resign on October 31 even if they did not.

A former Conservative MP who has served as Speaker for 10 years, Bercow said he would quit both as Speaker and as a member of parliament.

John Bercow announces he will stand down as Speaker at the next election or on 31 October, whichever comes first

Bercow has angered the Conservative government by repeatedly allowing lawmakers to seize control of parliament's agenda to steer the course of Brexit.

He has argued that he is simply fulfilling his role of letting parliament have its say.

The Conservatives had said they would run against Bercow in the next national election, breaking a convention that the Speaker be elected unopposed.

Brexit delay bill becomes law

The Speaker's announcement came as the bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit on October 31 became law with approval by Queen Elizabeth II.

The bill forces the prime minister to seek a delay to the Brexit deadline if no deal is reached before October 19.

The queen's approval was seen as a formality after the bill was approved by both houses of parliament. It is opposed by the government.

Johnson has repeatedly said he will not seek a delay to the deadline. He will again ask MPs to back his call for a snap election on October 15, a move opposition parties have vowed to oppose.

Later on Monday, Johnson's government is due to suspend parliament for five weeks to try to curb rebellious lawmakers who have played havoc with Johnson's Brexit plans.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)