Talking Europe

Our guest is Nathalie Loiseau, a former French Europe minister and now French MEP for Renew Europe. She spoke to FRANCE 24 during a week that's seen the UK plunge into uncharted constitutional territory. Within the space of a few days, the UK parliament defied the government to block a no-deal Brexit by law, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to "die in a ditch" rather than stay in the EU beyond October 31.

Loiseau tells us that she has not seen any alternative plan from the British government to replace the much-reviled "backstop"; that the EU would be less badly impacted by a no-deal outcome than the UK; and that the EU is prepared for a potential no-deal Brexit.

Asked about the EU granting another extension to the Brexit deadline, she reiterated the EU position that "there has to be a good reason" for a further delay.

Presented by Catherine Nicholson.

Produced by Isabelle Roméro and Mathilde Bénézet.