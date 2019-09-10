After summer of protests, thousands of Hong Kong students boycott classes

By: Antoine VÉDEILHÉ | Thomas BLANC | Vivien WONG | Charles PELLEGRIN

After a summer of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the movement shows little sign of abating. From primary schools to universities, nearly 200 schools remain closed and more than 10,000 students have refused to return to class. As the Chinese central government intends to make Hong Kong's school curriculum more patriotic, many Hong Kong students and professors are wary of what they see as Beijing's attempts to take full control of the territory's education system. Our correspondents report.