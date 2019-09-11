France's emergency medical workers at high risk of burnout, depression

Emergency medical staff are back on strike despite new measures announced by France's health minister. Doctors and nurses say the plan fails to resolve the central issue of a lack of resources. Meanwhile, figures show that half of all those who care for others in France suffer burnout or depression over the course of their careers due to – among other reasons – overwork or administrative pressure. Some of these healthcare workers agreed to speak anonymously to FRANCE 24.