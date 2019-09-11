Skip to main content
Live
#9/11 Attacks
#John Bolton
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

France's emergency medical workers at high risk of burnout, depression

Issued on: Modified:

By: Karina CHABOUR | Bryan QUINN

Emergency medical staff are back on strike despite new measures announced by France's health minister. Doctors and nurses say the plan fails to resolve the central issue of a lack of resources. Meanwhile, figures show that half of all those who care for others in France suffer burnout or depression over the course of their careers due to – among other reasons – overwork or administrative pressure. Some of these healthcare workers agreed to speak anonymously to FRANCE 24.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.