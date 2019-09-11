Skip to main content
Live
#9/11 Attacks
#John Bolton
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French police appeal for victims, witnesses in Jeffrey Epstein case

Issued on:

Jacques Demarthon, AFP | A picture taken on August 12, 2019, shows an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in the 16th arrondissement of Paris.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French authorities have appealed for victims and witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who owned property in Paris, saying they have already interviewed three people who said they were his victims.

Advertising

French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as part of a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, saying they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as his victims.

The police appeal, published Wednesday on Twitter, provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address. It said police specialists have been mobilised for the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor's office said three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.

The French probe was opened on August 23 and is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to Epstein, who is believed to have killed himself in jail last month.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

 

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.