Perspective

How the power of 'nunchi' could change your life

Author Euny Hong tells us about her new book, "The Power of Nunchi". Describing it as a Korean "superpower", she says nunchi is the power to read a room in seconds, to gauge people's thoughts and feelings, and to interact with the world in a way that will help you get the most out of it. One of the biggest blocks to nunchi, she says, is the smartphone: As people become increasingly afraid of silence they are quick to distract themselves and miss out on vital signals and information.