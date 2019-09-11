Perspective

How the power of 'nunchi' could change your life
Author Euny Hong tells us about her new book, "The Power of Nunchi". Describing it as a Korean "superpower", she says nunchi is the power to read a room in seconds, to gauge people's thoughts and feelings, and to interact with the world in a way that will help you get the most out of it. One of the biggest blocks to nunchi, she says, is the smartphone: As people become increasingly afraid of silence they are quick to distract themselves and miss out on vital signals and information.
Hong says nunchi is an integral part of Korean life and that body language and gestures there take on a whole new meaning. When North Korea's Kim Jong-un met with South Korea's Moon Jae-in, for many Koreans the most important thing to look for was the pace at which they ate their noodles – a sign that they were on an equal footing.