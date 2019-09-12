Scores dead after train derails in southern DR Congo, minister says

At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in DR Congo’s Tanganyika province early on Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs announced on Twitter, adding that the death toll was provisional.

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around 3am local time in the town of Mayibaridi and noted that the death toll was provisional.

"Another disaster! Derailment at 3am in Tanganyika [province] near Mayibaridi. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote.

Encore une catastrophe !

Déraillement à 3h du matin ds le Tanganyika aux environs de la localité Mayibaridi.

Bilan provisoire:50 morts et plusieurs blessés !

Au nom du gvt ,je présente les condoléances aux familles éprouvées. Réunion en cours pr des dispositions à prendre. STEVE MBIKAYI (@Cartesien243) September 12, 2019

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he added.

Mbikayi told The Associated Press that the derailment also injured 23 others and that the death toll may rise, as many people are still under the train and must be rescued. He said the government is sending emergency workers to the scene.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but there are often derailments due to the high cost of maintaining railways and trains. Workers from the national railway company say they are owed several years of back wages.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)