Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#Hurricane Dorian
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Scores dead after train derails in southern DR Congo, minister says

Issued on: Modified:

France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in DR Congo’s Tanganyika province early on Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs announced on Twitter, adding that the death toll was provisional.

Advertising

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around 3am local time in the town of Mayibaridi and noted that the death toll was provisional.

"Another disaster! Derailment at 3am in Tanganyika [province] near Mayibaridi. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote.

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he added.

Mbikayi told The Associated Press that the derailment also injured 23 others and that the death toll may rise, as many people are still under the train and must be rescued. He said the government is sending emergency workers to the scene.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but there are often derailments due to the high cost of maintaining railways and trains. Workers from the national railway company say they are owed several years of back wages.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.