French connections

Domestic violence: Is France failing to protect its women?
France is one of the European countries with the highest number of femicides. It's estimated that a woman is killed by her partner or former partner every three days. Domestic violence isn't new to France, but there's currently a collective effort by associations for battered women to raise awareness and stop the indifference. The government has announced a series of measures to tackle the issue. But has it gone far enough?